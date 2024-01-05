Ron Insana: Here’s why 2024 just might be a ‘normal’ year for the U.S. economy

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the last day of trading for the year on December 29, 2023 in New York City.

Ordinary times may be ahead for the United States' economy and the financial markets – even as wars rage in Ukraine and the Middle East, and our nation's presidential election looms.

Assuming there are no major escalations in military activity or other external events, the U.S. economy appears poised for a year of unexceptional growth, falling inflation and a return to normality in most sectors, from manufacturing to real estate to the end of so-called "revenge travel."

While December's payrolls data and associated wage increases came in hotter than expected, the pace of job growth has slowed appreciably when one views the constant downward revisions in prior tallies.

Also underscoring some potential weakness is the drop in the employment participation rate to 62.5% in December from 62.8% in the prior month and a 683,000 decline in the number of employed Americans over that period as measured by the household survey. That's a massive divergence from the 216,000 job gain that comes from the monthly survey of corporations.

Further, Bloomberg's chief U.S. economist Anna Wong, recently pointed out on social media platform X that the Bureau of Labor Statistics' so-called "birth-death" model, which adjusts monthly payrolls for the assumed number of business start-ups, accounted for 42% of the 3.1 million jobs created in 2023.

She highlighted an explanation of this detail from the Fed's staff in 2001, indicating that this birth-death adjustment "may overestimate job gains."