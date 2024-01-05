Ukraine war live updates: White House says Russia has used North Korea-supplied missiles; Zelenskyy calls stronger air defense 'number one priority'
The White House on Thursday said its intelligence shows Russia has begun using missiles supplied by North Korea in its strikes on Ukraine.
National security spokesperson John Kirby described the move as a "significant and concerning" escalation in the countries' military support for each other.
The U.S. says Russia recently took delivery of ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles from North Korea, and is also looking to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran.
Russia has intensified air strikes across Ukraine from late last year into the new year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the acquisition of additional air defense systems and missiles was its "number one" diplomatic and military priority.
White House says Russia has begun using missiles supplied by North Korea in Ukraine
Russia has used ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea in attacks on Ukraine, national security spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday.
North Korea recently supplied Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles, according to U.S. officials.
Kirby said that on Dec. 30, 2023, Russian forces launched at least one of those missiles into Ukraine, apparently landing in a field in the Zaporizhzhia region. That was followed by several more during an overnight aerial attack on Jan. 2, he said.
The missiles reportedly have a range of around 900 kilometers, or about 550 miles.
"We expect Russia and North Korea to learn from these launches, and we anticipate that Russia will use additional North Korean missiles to target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and to kill innocent Ukrainian civilians," Kirby said in a briefing at the White House.
He called it a "significant and concerning escalation" in North Korea's support for Russia. U.S. intelligence suggests Pyongyang is now seeking military assistance from Russia in return, which would have "concerning security implications" for the Korean Peninsula and Indo-Pacific region, Kirby said.
In response, the U.S. will raise the topic of the arms deals at the U.N. Security Council, impose additional sanctions on the facilitators of such deals, and release information publicly to expose them, Kirby added.
The U.S. believes Russia is also seeking to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran, and may be advancing in its negotiations. Russian troops already use Iranian-made Shahed drones.
— Jenni Reid
Zelenskyy says strengthening air defense is top priority as drone onslaught continues
Ukraine's top military priority is the delivery of new air defense systems and missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as Russia continues to pound urban areas across the country with strikes.
"The entire team of our diplomats, all those responsible for communication with partners, and Ukrainian representatives abroad are doing everything they can to ensure the delivery of additional air defense systems and missiles. This is the number one priority," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
Front-line fighters also need supplies including artillery, drones and electronic equipment, he said, while thanking partners who are preparing support packages.
The delivery of more military supplies from the U.S., Ukraine's top donor, remains uncertain with the release of further funds stuck in political deadlock.
— Jenni Reid
Ukraine pushes back in Avdiivka; Russia says 36 drones downed over Crimea
Intense fighting continues in the eastern city of Avdiivka, which has remained a combat hot spot for months owing to its strategic location in the Donetsk region.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an update posted to Facebook that its troops continue to hold back Russian attempts to encircle the city, and had repelled 16 attacks along front-line areas over the last 24 hours, while 59 combat clashes had occurred. CNBC has not verified the information on the ground.
It also said Russia had launched seven missile strikes, 36 air strikes and 27 attacks using rocket launchers across various areas.
The Russian Defense Ministry meanwhile said its air defense units had intercepted three U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket system projectiles, and 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in various areas.
It also said 36 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and shot down over Crimea, state news agency Tass reported.
— Jenni Reid
Putin offers citizenship to foreigners who fight for Russia
President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Thursday allowing foreign nationals who fight for Russia in Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship for themselves and their families.
The order said people who have signed contracts during what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine can apply to get Russian passports for themselves and their spouses, children and parents.
They must provide documents showing that they signed up for a minimum of one year.
Those eligible include people who have signed contracts with the regular armed forces or other "military formations" - a description that could apply to groups such as the Wagner mercenary organisation.
The measure appeared to be aimed at creating additional incentives for foreigners with military experience to apply to join Russian ranks.
Moscow does not publish data on the number of foreigners fighting on its side in Ukraine. However, Reuters has reported previously on Cubans who signed up for the military in return for bonuses equivalent to more than 100 times the average Cuban monthly salary, and three Africans recruited by Wagner, of whom two were killed in action.
— Reuters
Russia goes ahead with plans to buy Iranian ballistic missiles — WSJ
Russia is planning to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, a step that would enhance Moscow's ability to target Ukraine's infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.
Last year, the White House said it was seeing more indications that Russia and Iran were expanding an unprecedented defence partnership that would help Moscow prolong its war in Ukraine as well as pose a threat to Iran's neighbours.
— Reuters