Ukraine war live updates: White House says Russia has used North Korea-supplied missiles; Zelenskyy calls stronger air defense 'number one priority'

Yuriy, a local resident, cleaning his apartment in a building that was heavily damaged during Russia's massive rocket attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 3, 2024.

The White House on Thursday said its intelligence shows Russia has begun using missiles supplied by North Korea in its strikes on Ukraine.

National security spokesperson John Kirby described the move as a "significant and concerning" escalation in the countries' military support for each other.

The U.S. says Russia recently took delivery of ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles from North Korea, and is also looking to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran.

Russia has intensified air strikes across Ukraine from late last year into the new year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the acquisition of additional air defense systems and missiles was its "number one" diplomatic and military priority.