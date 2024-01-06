A compact crossover is coming for America's pickup trucks. Here are the top-selling cars of 2023

DETROIT – America maintained its love affair with pickup trucks in 2023 — but a top-selling vehicle from Toyota Motor nearly ruined their tailgate party.

Sales of the Toyota RAV4 compact crossover came within 10,000 units of Stellantis ' Ram pickup truck last year, a near-No. 3 ranking that would have marked the first time since 2014 that a non-pickup claimed one of the top three U.S. sales podium positions.

The RAV4 has rapidly closed the gap: In 2020, the vehicle undersold the Ram truck by more than 133,000 units. Last year, it lagged by just 9,983. Stellantis sold 444,926 Ram pickups last year, a 5% decline from 2022.

"Trucks are always at the top because they're bought by not only individuals, but also fleet buyers and we saw heavy fleet buying last year," said Michelle Krebs, an executive analyst at Cox Automotive. "The RAV4 shows that people want affordable, smaller SUVs, and the fact that there's also a hybrid version of that makes it popular with people."

At 750,789 units sold, Ford Motor's F-Series pickups, which include the F-150 and its larger siblings, led the industry for the 42nd consecutive year. They were followed by General Motors' Chevrolet Silverado pickup with sales of 543,780 units.

Rounding out the top five were the RAV4 at 434,943 units sold and the Tesla Model Y at 394,497, according to data and sales estimates from Motor Intelligence. (Tesla does not disclose regional sales by vehicle.) The Model Y moved up one position in the rankings compared with 2022.