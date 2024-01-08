'There is no retirement when you do gig work,' says ‘Side Hustle Safety Net’ author. How that affects workers

Alexandrea Ravenelle, author of "Side Hustle Safety Net." Courtesy: Alexandrea Ravenelle

Sharing economy became 'more about making money'

Annie Nova: Your interest in this topic is somewhat personal. Formerly, you said you were a "super-adjunct." What is that? Alexandrea Ravenelle: Before I went back to school to get my Ph.D., way before I started teaching at UNC, I was an adjunct at a lot of schools. It's not unusual for somebody to adjunct at four or five places at the same time, and just drive from school to school. AN: When did the gig economy begin? AR: The gig economy comes out of the sharing economy, and the sharing economy dates back to the Great Recession. We had a high level of unemployment, and people were looking to make do with less. Instead of going out and buying a drill to assemble your Ikea furniture, you just want to borrow one from a neighbor. But very quickly, that sharing economy becomes less about saving money and more about making money. A friend giving you a ride, because it's going to be cheaper than a taxi, becomes all about, how many workers can we get driving and how much money can we make?

Side Hustle Safety Net Courtesy: Alexandrea Ravenelle

AN: What are some of the reasons people are increasingly working multiple jobs? AR: There are a number of different reasons. Part of it is student debt; we have much higher levels of student loan debt with this generation than with past generations. We also see employers very deliberately try to keep somebody at 18, 24 or 27 hours a week, because once they hit 30 hours a week, then they're on the hook for health insurance. AN: How did the pandemic change the lives of gig workers? AR: During early Covid, gig workers could get unemployment assistance for the first time ever. This was great for workers, and it shows what happens when workers get this money. Often, they use it to change their lives and really end up in a better place. One college-educated worker had been doing Uber for four years, even though he thought it was going to be a short-term thing at first. He was able to use his unemployment assistance to stop doing ride-sharing, and actually become a community habilitation specialist. Now he's helping individuals with developmental disabilities to be more involved in society.

A delivery-man pushes his bike along a street during a snow storm in New York. Jewel Samad | AFP | Getty Images

How gig workers 'get stuck'