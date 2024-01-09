Asia markets poised for rebound after Monday's sell-off; Tokyo inflation slows further

Tokyo Tower and Christmas street light up from Roppongi.

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board Tuesday, rebounding from a sell off in the previous session.

Investors assessed December inflation numbers for Japan's capital city of Tokyo, which are a leading indicator for nationwide inflation.

Tokyo's inflation rate slowed to 2.4% in December from 2.6% in the previous month. Core inflation — which strips out prices of fresh food — remained unchanged at 2.1%, and came in line with expectations.

Australia will also release its November retail sales figures, which are a key consideration for the Reserve Bank of Australia when it decides on monetary policy.