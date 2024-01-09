European markets set to rebound at the open following negative start to 2024

European markets look set to open higher Tuesday, rebounding after a gloomy start to the new trading year.

Global investors are looking ahead this week to the release of the latest U.S. inflation data and big bank earnings for further clues on the state of the economy, and the path of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

December's consumer price index is due to be released Thursday, while the producer price index is due out on Friday.

U.S. stock futures inched lower overnight after the major averages popped to start the week. Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board Tuesday, rebounding from a sell-off in the previous session.