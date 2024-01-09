Samsung expects profit to drop 35% in the fourth quarter of 2023

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it expects to post a 35% drop in operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2023, as a rebound in semiconductor prices likely narrowed losses in the South Korean company's biggest profit-driving segment.

Samsung said that for the October-December quarter, operating profit is likely to be 2.8 trillion South Korean won ($2.13 billion), down 35% from the same period a year ago where the firm reported an operating profit of 4.31 trillion won. Operating profit was 2.43 trillion won in the previous quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenue likely fell 4.9% from the same period a year ago to 67 trillion won, the firm said in the statement.

Samsung is the world's largest maker for dynamic random-access memory chips which are found in consumer devices such as smartphones and computers.

"We estimate memory prices started to rebound from 4Q23, driven by production cuts by suppliers and a recovery in demand for mobile and PC," said SK Kim, analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets, in a Jan. 4 report.

Memory chip prices fell drastically last year, as a result of excess inventories post-Covid and weak demand for end products like smartphones and laptops.

This has hit Samsung's earnings hard. Samsung's third quarter operating profit plunged 77.6% from a year ago, even though it came in better than expected. Operating profit in the second quarter slumped by 95% compared to the same period a year ago.