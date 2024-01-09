Things you might not have known about Asia's markets

Electronic screens display gongs at the Exchange Square Complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Asia's markets are expected to continue powering ahead this year, despite a rocky 2023.

Most investors may already know which were the the best — and worst — performing markets last year. (If not, read here.)

But HSBC Global Research recently revealed lesser known facts about Asian stock markets in 2023, and CNBC picked out three.

1. Apple's market cap was bigger than the whole of Taiwan's or South Korea's stock market

Asia has been touted as the growth area to watch out for in the world. The International Monetary Fund is expecting 4.2% growth from the region in 2024, compared to 2.9% globally.

However, what may not be apparent is the size of the gap Asia has to bridge.

Apple , the largest company in the world by market cap, is larger than the entire listed equity universe of Taiwan or South Korea.

According to HSBC's data, Apple was worth $3.01 trillion at the end of 2023.

The company that created the iPhone and Macintosh is also bigger than six of Southeast Asian largest markets combined, the bank said in its report.