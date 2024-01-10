62% of adults age 50 and older have not used professional help to plan for retirement. Here’s why

Mihtiander | Getty Images

Many Gen Xers are struggling to save for retirement

For some pre-retirees who are members of Gen X, the oldest of whom turn 59 this year, low retirement savings levels may pose a challenge. The typical Gen X household has just $40,000 in retirement savings, according to research from the National Institute on Retirement Security. The bottom half of Gen X earners only have a few thousand dollars saved toward retirement, the research found.

Those who fall in the bottom half typically do not have access to a workplace retirement plan, noted Dan Doonan, executive director at the NIRS. Encouraging financial literacy may help to improve those balances, he said. "If you have so much savings at retirement, how much income does that produce?" Doonan said. "I think knowledge around that area is probably not very strong." For example, based on a 4% withdrawal rule, $100,000 in retirement savings means you would expect about $4,000 in annual income. "I don't think it's widely understood that it's that low," Doonan said.

'Everybody should have a financial plan'