Asia markets mostly lower ahead of Australia inflation data; Japan extends 33-year highs

Australia's weighted consumer price index — defined as the weighted average CPI of Australia's eight capital cities — is expected to rise 4.4% year on year in November, according to a Reuters poll.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of Australia's November inflation data, with Japan stocks set to extend gains after hitting a 33-year in the previous session.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,145, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,190.02.

South Korea's Kospi slipped marginally as the country's unemployment rate hit a 23-month high, while the Kosdaq tumbled 0.76%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 continued pushing 33-year highs, with the benchmark index up 0.55% and the broader based Topix climbing 0.33%.

The S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.3% lower, after snapping its four-day losing streak on Tuesday.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks largely fell. The S&P500 ended the session down 0.15%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.42%.

The Nasdaq Composite managed to eke out a 0.09% gain, helped by gains in some Big Tech stocks. Nvidia rose 1.7%, reaching a fresh all-time high, while Amazon and Alphabet gained more than 1.5%.

Shares of Juniper Networks also popped almost 22% on Tuesday after a report in The Wall Street Journal said Hewlett Packard Enterprise could announce a deal to acquire the networking hardware company for about $13 billion as soon as this week.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Pia Singh contributed to this report