Stock futures are flat ahead of final trading day of 2023 with S&P 500 on cusp of record: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Thursday evening as Wall Street looks to end a winning year on a high note and possibly a new milestone. S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 6 points, or less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were also marginally higher. The S&P 500 enters the final trading day of 2023 less than 0.5% from a new record high, which could serve as an exclamation point on a rally that has gained strength in the final months of the year.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon The S&P 500 is on the cusp of a new record high.

The S&P 500 is up 24.6% in 2023, with Dow rising 13.8%. The Nasdaq Composite has led the way with a gain of 44.2% on the year — on pace for its biggest annual increase since 2003. The story for much of 2023 was the excitement around artificial intelligence fueling big gains for the "Magnificent 7" stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft, which bolstered the indexes even as the average stock struggled amid rising interest rates and fueled the outperformance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon The Nasdaq Composite has surged more than 40% in 2023.