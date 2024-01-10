Is China's consumption story over? Here's what experts are saying

A woman waits on her bicycle to cross an intersection outside a new shopping mall in Beijing, China, on Sept. 13, 2023.

After a year of uneven and disappointing post-pandemic recovery in 2023, China's consumer sentiment may finally start to improve this year.

Last year, the world looked to China's grand reopening as the catalyst that could pull the global economy out of its pandemic slump, but those hopes were proven wrong as the world's second largest economy struggled to meet its own target of 5% growth for 2023.

For an economy that's so heavily reliant on its manufacturing capabilities, market players are now looking toward the services and consumption sectors to propel China's growth in 2024.

While a slowdown is somewhat inevitable given China's uneven economic recovery, Goldman Sachs expects services consumption to show more resilience than goods.

Goldman predicted that China's gross domestic product could grow 4.8% in 2024, led mostly by a rebound in service activity, which it sees growing at a much faster pace of 9.2% than manufacturing goods, which is expected to grow 6%.

The bounce in consumer activity, according to Goldman Sachs, will be led by leisure-related activities that include chain hotel operators, online travel agents and Macao casinos.

Stocks expected to benefit the most in the next 12 months include casino operators like H World and Galaxy , online travel firm like Trip.com and Tongcheng , and airlines like Spring Airlines , the U.S. investment bank said. Online gaming companies including FTG and NetEase , food delivery giant Meituan and tech giant Tencent , are also expected to get a boost.