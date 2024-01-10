LeBron James signs trading card deal with Fanatics Collectibles, leaving Upper Deck

LeBron James is moving his trading card sponsorship to Fanatics Collectibles after more than 20 years with rival Upper Deck.

Fanatics will kick off the deal by selling a unique Bowman brand card featuring a dual autograph of the National Basketball Association legend and his son Bronny. It will be available for retail beginning Jan. 19.

The multiyear deal will mean new inventory of signed James trading cards. James hasn't autographed official cards over the past couple of years. It also shakes up the balance of power in the recently revived sports memorabilia and trading card industry.

"Our goal is to push the envelope of where the hobby can go and are excited about how our collaboration with one of the best athletes in the world will continue to ignite fan and collector passion," said Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Experts say the deal could be worth more than $5 million per year.

As part of the launch, James voiced a short video titled "Origin of Greatness," focusing on the first moments of several Fanatics athlete partners and their journey to the top of their sport.

"As someone who appreciates all the moments — big and small — along the journey, I'm excited to share more with my fans through this partnership with Fanatics," James, 39, said in a statement.

Fanatics Collectibles, under Michael Rubin's $31 billion sports platform company Fanatics, purchased Topps in 2022 for $500 million.