China's Meituan lost $82 billion in market cap amid rising competition, slowdown in food delivery business

A food delivery courier for Meituan in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A surge in sales expected for Meituan may be a catalyst to its shares, which have outperformed peers as services spending turns out to be a rare bright spot amid deepening investor pessimism. Source: Bloomberg

Since the beginning of 2023, Chinese food delivery leader Meituan has lost a staggering $82 billion in market capitalization, as fears over increasing competition and a warning from its management about a slowdown in its main food delivery business have spooked investors.

The tech giant's market cap has tumbled nearly 60% to 441.06 billion Hong Kong dollars ($56.4 billion) from HK$1.08 trillion ($138.2 billion) at the beginning of 2023, according to LSEG data.

Meituan's stock has plummeted nearly 85% from its all-time high of HK$460 (about $58.91) hit on Feb. 18, 2021 to HK$70.55 on Jan. 9, LSEG data showed.

The company still dominates China's food delivery industry, with almost 70% of the market share in the mainland, according to 2022 data from research firm ChinaIRN.

But competition has been rising, especially from Alibaba -owned Ele.me, another prominent food delivery company in China.

"Based on my experience, Ele.me is more aggressive [than Meituan] and have more approaches to giving [discount] coupons," Feifei Shen, director at The Blueshirt Group and a food delivery user in China told CNBC.

"Usually, I feel I can get cheaper prices for my orders on Ele.me," said Shen. "Only when I don't have a coupon, I will think about Meituan."