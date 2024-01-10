Here's what Wall Street wants to see from Hollywood this year

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

It's the third act of the streaming wars. That's the time a hero, seemingly beaten and broken, rises up and saves the day. But Wall Street is worried that hero may never come for Hollywood. Legacy media companies including Disney , Warner Bros. Discovery , Comcast and Paramount Global are trying to figure out the solution to self-inflicted financial wounds, particularly big spending as they chased streaming subscribers to compete with Netflix . Companies have since slashed their budgets and adjusted their strategy for licensing homegrown movies and shows. Several streamers have added services supported by ad revenue, cracked down on password-sharing and raised prices. Yet, Wall Street still isn't satisfied. Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast outperformed the S&P 500 in 2023, though just barely. Disney and Paramount underperformed. Netflix, on the other hand, overperformed significantly, with shares up 65%. "We're looking for someone to put forward a credible vision of how this industry is going to have a sustainable business model," said Doug Creutz, managing director and senior research analyst at Cowen. The answer might seem simple: a cable-style bundle, only with streaming. But, getting all these rivals to collaborate is almost as difficult as navigating increasing regulatory scrutiny, Creutz said. Similarly, prospects for mergers and acquisitions are uncertain, as several companies hold massive debt loads already and regulators are wary of limiting competition in the industry. Wall Street wants a solution, or, at the very least, a company to set the stage for a potential solution. It was clear how to make money from linear TV, but so far it's unclear how investors can cash in on streaming beyond investing in Netflix. "The only thing that gets people back into the media investing has to be some type of hope that they can build an economic position in the streaming world," said Michael Nathanson, MoffettNathanson founding partner and senior research analyst.

Figure out the bundle

There's momentum for bundling subscription streaming services into something that resembles traditional cable TV, as media companies seek a way to create and sustain streaming profitability. Bundling, in turn, could ease the consumer experience, bringing content all into one hub. "In theory, that's a really good idea," said Creutz. "But, there's a lot of details that would have to be hammered out." The biggest hurdle is getting all the media companies to agree on what it would look like. "You have to get a bunch of people in a room together to agree on something," he said, "people who are not necessarily inclined to be cooperative." One of the biggest hurdles is how these companies would calculate average revenue per user, or ARPU, and subscriber growth when offering their services at a discount. A bundle would shrink ARPU, but if enough subscribers sign up, the cost could be offset.

Consider M&A difficulties

Mergers and acquisitions present another path to a bigger bundle, but Wall Street isn't sure there will be a big deal in 2024. "I think that there's still an expectation that someone's going to ride right across the horizon with some M&A that's gonna fix problems," Creutz said. "And I don't think that's going to happen." No company really wants to be a buyer right now, he said. Disney is still holding a high debt load from its acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, and the same is true for Warner Bros. Discovery after its 2022 merger.

"What I've seen as a fundamental problem is that [these companies] have balance sheets built on linear cable network economics that are no longer stable," Nathanson said. "The challenge to overcome is what do you do about your linear cable networks? Just given those headwinds, the combination of debt, plus instability of a core business that was good and sticky and stable — that's the biggest conundrum." The biggest target is Paramount. Controlling shareholder Shari Redstone is reportedly eager to make a deal. She controls Paramount through her company National Amusements. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Paramount CEO Bob Bakish met in late December for a preliminary discussion, but some speculate the leaked talks were a way for Warner Bros. to position itself as a viable asset for Comcast's NBCUniversal. There may be regulatory issues, too. Universal and Warner Bros. were two of the top three domestic movie studios by revenue in 2023, according to data from Comscore. "I don't think the regulatory environments would be supportive of consolidation," said Creutz.

Leave 'em wanting more

