Police respond to bomb threat at New York home of Trump fraud trial judge

Justice Arthur Engoron presides over the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump and his children at New York State Supreme Court on November 13, 2023 in New York City.

Closing arguments in Trump's civil trial are set to begin at 10 a.m. in Manhattan Supreme Court. Trump is expected to be in court.

Police told CNBC a call about the residence was made at approximately 5 a.m. ET.

Nassau County Police confirmed their presence at the Long Island home of Judge Arthur Engoron after CNBC asked about a Daily Beast report that a bomb threat was made at that location early Thursday.

Police responded Thursday to a bomb threat made to the home of the New York judge set to hear closing arguments in the business fraud trial of former President Donald Trump later Thursday morning, NBC News confirmed.

The judge, his law clerk, and spokesmen for the New York Attorney General's office and the state court system did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The bomb threat came a day after Engoron denied a request by Trump's lawyer to allow the former president to give some of the defense's closing arguments.

The lawyer, Chris Kise, refused to confirm to Engoron that Trump would abide by restrictions the judge had set on what Trump could say during the closing.

The threat also comes on the heels of so-called swatting calls made about the homes of the Department of Justice special counsel prosecuting Trump in two federal criminal cases, and the judge presiding over one of those cases.

Police in Washington, D.C. and Maryland, have said the calls were made about false claims of violence at the homes of special counsel Jack Smith and Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Chutkan is presiding over the case where Trump is charged with crimes related to his effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, and his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.