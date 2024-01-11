Ukraine war live updates: Swedish defense officials criticized after warning public to be prepared for war; Kharkiv hotel attacked, 11 injured

Top Swedish defense officials have been accused of alarmism after they warned the public that it should be prepared for war.

Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin told a "People and Defense" conference last weekend that "there could be war in Sweden."

He noted that it wasn't his "primary intention to appeal to your fear, but rather to your situational awareness" and said he was trying to make Swedes aware of the potential for conflict, and to ask them to be prepared.

When asked to respond to Bohlin's comments, Sweden's military Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén said he agreed with the minister, stating: "We need to prepare as far as possible, at all levels, throughout society."