Ukraine war live updates: The West 'deeply concerned' over Russia-North Korea weapons transfers; Kyiv eyes Russian defense industry slowdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays visits the soldiers in the Kupiansk frontline on November 30, 2023 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were "signs of a slowdown" in Russia's defense industry but called for sanctions to be tightened on the country.

"There are clear signs of a slowdown in Russia's defence industry," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Tuesday.

"But for the sanctions to be 100% effective, the schemes for circumventing the sanctions must also be 100% blocked. New global steps are also needed against those who continue to help Russia," he said.

Zelenskyy provided no evidence for his claim of a slowdown and Russia has said it aims to bolster its military-industrial complex and to increase weapons production. On New Year's Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country had already seen "a multiple increase in the amount of armaments produced," news agency Tass reported.

Zelenskyy said he had met with military and government officials and had analyzed the supply of shells and drones, concluding that "the bottom line is that every aspect of logistics needs to be expedited."

"We also discussed the launch of new production lines for weapons and ammunition in Ukraine – at our enterprises and together with partners," he added.

"Despite all the challenges in the world, our careful, clear approach to every requirement and every opportunity can provide the Defense Forces with everything necessary."

— Holly Ellyatt