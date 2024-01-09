Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin reacts to Belgorod strikes, North Korean weapons claim; Ukraine warns of missile deficit

The Kremlin said the Russian military will do everything to minimize and eliminate the threat of shelling of Russian cities by the Ukraine's armed forces, following repeated shelling of the border city of Belgorod.

Rescuers and local residents clearing debris after Russian strikes in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region, on Jan. 8, 2024.

"Our military will continue to do everything to first minimize this danger, and then completely get rid of it," the Kremlin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, news agency Tass reported.

Ukraine again shelled the Russian border city of Belgorod Monday evening, leaving three people injured, Russian officials said.

When asked to comment on the White House's claims last week that Russia had used North Korean short-range ballistic missiles in Ukraine, Peskov said "we are leaving it with no comment."

"I just want to remind [you] that Ukraine is targeting our territories, like Belgorod, with missiles that are manufactured by foreign states, like Germany, France," NBC news reported him as saying.

In other news, Ukraine has warned of a deficit of anti-aircraft guided missiles.