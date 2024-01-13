The Rubik's Cube turns 50: How a 3-by-3 grid captured hearts and market share

Erno Rubik, inventor of the Rubik's Cube, holds one of the cubes at the International Toy Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, Jan. 29, 2020.

It took a month of twisting and turning for the first person to solve a Rubik's Cube. That person was Erno Rubik, now 79, the iconic puzzle toy's creator.

Conceived as a mathematical tool to help his students understand three-dimensional movement, the magic cube, as it was initially called, was first pieced together with cubes made from wood and paper held together with rubber bands, glue and paperclips.

It was only after the Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture scrambled his completed cube and tried to realign the colored blocks that he realized he'd created a puzzle.

"I thought, if I can't do it, nobody else can do it, or very few can do it," Rubik told CNBC. "That was proof that it was possible to put in the market, to demonstrate it to the public."

A source of pride, envy and frustration, the Rubik's Cube turns 50 this year and, under the ownership of Spin Master, it shows no signs of retirement.

"Rubik's isn't just a toy," said Sam Susz, senior director of global marketing at Spin Master. "It's art. It's a sport. It's science. It's math."

Since its inception in 1974, the Rubik's Cube has spread throughout the pop culture landscape, appearing in movies and TV shows, music videos, comics, video games and museums. The iconic 3-by-3 grid has graced T-shirts, been turned into keychains, inspired architecture and sparked an entire subgenre of art.

Enthusiasts have raced to shrink the cube creator's monthlong solving time, with the current world record standing at a mere 3.13 seconds.