Taiwan stocks rise after elections; China GDP and Japan inflation data in focus this week

Local newspapers with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) victory in the presidential election on the front pages remain on the counter at the reception of an office building in Taipei on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Yasuyoshi Chiba | Afp | Getty Images

Taiwan's main stock index rose Monday after voters handed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party third-straight presidential term, while most Asia-Pacific markets were subdued. The Taiwan Weighted index rose 0.5% at open after Lai Ching-te won the island's presidential election on Saturday, with more than 40% of the popular vote. Investors will be closely watching China's fourth-quarter gross domestic numbers due on Wednesday, while Japan will release inflation figures for December on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the week flat. Japan's Nikkei 225 continued its record-breaking run, with the index up 0.75%, while the Topix also touched new highs, gaining 0.84%. South Korea's Kospi was trading about 0.2% higher, but the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.31%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,306, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 16,244.58



