JPMorgan says India is its No. 1 market in Asia; investors are unlikely to return to China this year

The Indian markets have made tremendous gains since the beginning of the year, with both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex hitting record highs on Monday.

India is JPMorgan's top pick in Asia, and one of its favorite markets globally, the investment bank's Asian Equity Strategist Mixo Das told CNBC.

"It's our number one market at this point," he said, highlighting that the South-Asian nation will continue to benefit enormously as companies increasingly adopt a "China plus one" strategy.

Although Vietnam is also a strong contender for companies looking to set up manufacturing facilities, "India has sufficient size and scale to fully replace or fully augment the kind of capacity that global investors and global manufacturers seem to want," Das told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

Apple opened its first retail stores in India in April and started producing the iPhone 15 in the country in August, fueling optimism that other large companies would also looks at India as a favorable manufacturing destination.

Companies that already have a base in India are also expanding production capacity. The country's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, announced last week that it would invest $4.2 billion to build a second factory in India.

Even Vietnamese electric auto maker VinFast said earlier this month it aims to spend around $2 billion to set up a factory in India.