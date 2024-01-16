Global shipping recession could end as freight rates soar on Red Sea troubles

The Maersk Sentosa container ship sails southbound to exit the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Stringer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Vessels transiting the Red Sea have faced attacks over the past several weeks from Yemen-based Houthis, prompting shipping companies to change routes, leading to a spike in freight rates. Embarking on longer detours around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa have pushed ocean freight rates by up to $10,000 per 40-foot container, as container ships have diverted more than $200 billion of goods away from the Red Sea waterway to avoid strikes by Houthi militants. U.S.-owned commercial vessel, the Gibraltar Eagle, was struck by Houthi militants on Monday, the U.S. Central Command said. Some market watchers expect the disruptions could bring about a reversal in fortunes of an industry that was mired in a recession last year. "As to the higher rates in 2024, this could add multiple billions to the bottom line of the VOCC even if this lasts for just another two or three weeks," Alan Baer, CEO of logistics company OL USA, told CNBC in an email.

If this goes on for three to six months the [profits] will again slowly approach 2022 levels. Alan Baer CEO of OL USA

Vessel-Operating Common Carriers (VOCC) are ocean carriers that own and operate vessels responsible for managing cargo and transporting them. Maersk, Evergreen and COSCO are some prominent VOCCs. "If this goes on for three to six months the [profits] will again slowly approach 2022 levels as the operating expenses should be lower than what the carriers experienced during the 2021 and 2022 chaos," Baer said.

Shipping slump of 2023

Containers are piled up in Lisbon, Portugal, on January 13, 2024. Luis Boza/ | Nurphoto | Getty Images

While the recent spikes in freight rates might not help shippers relive their glory days following the pandemic, they would substantially boost profitability. Container liner profitability is expected to recover in the first quarter of 2023 with the current price hikes, ING's Senior Economist Nico Luman said in a report last week. Additionally, brokerage Jefferies said it has "raised significantly" the 2024 earnings forecasts for some shipping giants on the back of "higher utilization, higher capacity and a tighter supply/demand balance as a result of vessel re-routing away from the Red Sea." The brokerage has lifted Maersk's 2024 EBITDA forecast by 57% to $9.3 billion, Hapag Lloyd's by over 80% to $4.3 billion, and raised ZIM's by 50% to $0.9 billion. "We are forecasting the freight recession coming to an end this year, more than likely late third quarter," said ITS Logistics' Brashier.

Higher rates for longer?

As Red Sea tensions continue to ratchet up with the U.S. and Britain launching strikes against Houthi targets, and the rebel group vowing to respond, rates may not slip any time soon. Brashier noted that both contracted rates for ocean carriers and spot market rates may rise further. Contracted rates, which are currently being negotiated, are usually put in place around January to March per year and are locked in for the rest of the calendar year. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year could also drive rates up ahead of closures for the holiday, said Brashier. The holiday traditionally sees an increase in exports out of Asia as companies try to transport more freight before businesses in Asia go offline for at least two weeks.

Overall, container freight will still [find it] difficult to manage oversupply issue. Daejin Lee Global Head of Research at Fertistream