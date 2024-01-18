Asia markets mixed after falling on Wednesday; Australia unemployment data in focus

Investors will be watching Australia's unemployment numbers on Thursday for clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia's moves in its February meeting.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Thursday after stocks fell in the previous session, with mainland Chinese shares touching a near-five-year low.

Australian markets extended their losses to a fifth straight day, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling 0.74% ahead of its unemployment data release.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded, up 0.29%, while the Topix rose 0.28%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.12% and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.39%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were flat at 15,274 compared with the HSI's close of 15,276.9. Hong Kong stocks plunged almost 4% to hit their lowest level since November 2022 on Wednesday.