Singapore transport minister S Iswaran charged with corruption

S. Iswaran, Singapore's minister for transport, speaks to members of the media during a tour of Changi Airport in Singapore, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Starting April 1, Singapore will scrap its so-called vaccinated travel lanes and admit all vaccinated travelers who test negative before entering Singapore by air or sea and they will be exempted from quarantine or testing on arrival. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Singapore's transport minister S Iswaran has been handed 27 charges following a months long probe by the country's anti graft agency, local media have reported.

The minister had 24 charges of obtaining gratification as a public servant, two charges of corruption and one charge of obstructing the course of justice. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Jan. 9, Singapore's education minister Chan Chun Sing said in a parliamentary reply that a probe by Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had been completed and the case was being reviewed by the country's Attorney-General's Chambers.