Singapore transport minister S Iswaran charged with corruption

Singapore's transport minister S Iswaran has been handed 27 charges following a months long probe by the country's anti graft agency, local media have reported.
The minister had 24 charges of obtaining gratification as a public servant, two charges of corruption and one charge of obstructing the course of justice. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Jan. 9, Singapore's education minister Chan Chun Sing said in a parliamentary reply that a probe by Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had been completed and the case was being reviewed by the country's Attorney-General's Chambers.
Iswaran was arrested by CPIB on July 11, following the corruption bureau's investigation into a separate matter. He was later interdicted from duty, and his salary reduced.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until investigations were completed. Lee pledged to uphold "zero tolerance" toward any wrongdoing by government officials.
