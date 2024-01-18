This fund scored a big win with its bet on Adani. Now, it could be pressing pause

Art school teacher Sagar Kambli gives final touches to a painting of Indian businessman Gautam Adani (L) highlighting the ongoing crisis of the Adani group in Mumbai on February 3, 2023.

One of the biggest investors in India's Adani Enterprises says he may be done doubling down on his investment.

Rajiv Jain, the chairman and chief investment officer of GQG Partners, told CNBC Thursday that his profits on Adani stands at about $4 billion, and he is likely done investing further.

"We are pretty full. So I don't know [if] we'll double down further," Jain said on "Street Signs Asia."

"We doubled down on Adani in May and June and ... maybe tripled down in August. I don't know whether we'll go further from here."

Adani Enterprises, owned by one of India's richest men Gautam Adani, is one of the country's top three conglomerates. It has business spanning from ports, airports, renewables, cement among other things.

In late January 2023, a short-seller report by New York's Hindenburg Research accused the company of manipulating share prices and alleged that it had very high levels of debt. The company has rejected these allegations.

The group has 10 listed entities on the Indian stock market.