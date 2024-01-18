Trump sexual assault defamation trial: E. Jean Carroll testifies after ex-president, judge clash

E. Jean Carroll enters Manhattan Federal Court, in the second civil trial after she accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York City, U.S., January 18, 2024.

The writer E. Jean Carroll resumed testifying Thursday in her civil defamation trial stemming from sexual assault claims against Donald Trump, a day after the former president clashed with the presiding judge in open court.

Trump did not return to the Manhattan federal courtroom for the second day of his accuser's testimony. Instead, he was in Palm Beach, Florida, to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan had previously rejected a request by Trump's lawyer to delay the trial for a week so that Trump could go to the funeral.

On Wednesday, Kaplan warned Trump that he could be kicked out of the courtroom for making "disruptive" outbursts during Carroll's testimony.

Trump, 77, shook his hands in the air and shot back, "I would love it."

The judge replied, "I know you would. You just can't control yourself in this circumstances, apparently."