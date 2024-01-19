Saudi Arabia's soccer dream suffers a setback with high-profile departure

Jordan Henderson acknowledges the crowd after the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Damak at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

England international Jordan Henderson abruptly ended his playing time in Saudi Arabia's Pro League, dealing a blow to the kingdom's ambitious plans to make its domestic league an international soccer hub.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson on Thursday signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Dutch side Ajax shortly after the 33-year-old agreed to mutually terminate his contract with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson's U-turn on playing in the Saudi Pro League comes six months after his controversial decision to sign with the club. He had reportedly been unhappy after failing to settle in the country.

Henderson's hasty exit from Saudi Arabia marks the end of "a miserable episode in a previously exemplary career," according to BBC Sport's chief soccer writer, and raises questions about both the midfielder's reputation as well as the image of the Saudi Pro League.

"I'm sad to say that I will be leaving Al Ettifaq with immediate effect," Henderson said Thursday via social media. "It wasn't an easy decision but one that I feel is best for me and my family."

He added: "I want to take this opportunity to thank the club & the fans for all the support during my time. I really felt the love from Day One. I'll keep watching & hoping for your success. Good luck for the future."

In an interview released by Ajax shortly afterward, Henderson described a "crazy" last few days as a "whirlwind" but that he was now excited to begin a "new chapter" in his career and life.