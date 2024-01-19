Ron Insana: Even with January’s rocky start, 2024 could still be a solid year for stocks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first trading day of 2024 on January 02, 2024 in New York City.

Stocks' shaky start to 2024 is sparking concerns among some traders, but they shouldn't let this bout of volatility spook them from what could be a rewarding year.

Citing the "first five days" indicator, traders worry that the poor performance of stocks since 2024 began is a harbinger of bad things to come on Wall Street.

However, that indicator, popularized by the Stock Traders Almanac, doesn't seem to have the predictive power many once believed it had.

Since 1950, the performance in the first five days correlated with that of the year 69% of the time, according to Dow Jones market data. However, this has been a less reliable indicator of future results in recent years.

The same goes for the so-called "January barometer," which claims that "as January goes, so goes the market."

As much as I've respected this type of pattern recognition analysis over the course of my 40-year career, I've also grown somewhat weary of using these yardsticks as definitive predictors of annual market performance.