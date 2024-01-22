Asia markets set to gain after U.S. stocks hit all-time highs, China loan prime rates in focus

Asia-Pacific markets were set to rise Monday, tracking Wall Street gains with the S&P500 surpassing its all-time high on Friday.

The broad market index rose 1.23% to settle at 4,839.81, crossing both the prior record intraday and closing highs from January 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average , which set its own record at the end of last year, added 1.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.70%.

Investors in Asia will be watching China's one- and five-year loan prime rates, which currently stand at 3.45% and 4.2%, respectively.