Moody's is negative on Asia's sovereign creditworthiness in 2024 as China growth slows

Moody's Investors Service has a negative outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in Asia-Pacific this year, due to China's slower economic growth as well as tight funding and geopolitical risks.

China's rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic wasn't as fast as several economists had expected at the start of 2023. The country's GDP for the last three months of 2023 rose by 5.2%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, missing estimates of 5.3% in a Reuters poll.

In a Jan. 15 report, Moody's predicted China's real GDP growth would slow to 4% this year and next, from an average of 6% between 2014 and 2023. The credit rating agency said the slowdown in China's growth "significantly influences" APAC economies because of its strong integration in global supply chains.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, among other major international investment banks, predict China's economy to grow at a slower pace of 4.6% in 2024, down from 5.2% expected for 2023.