Ukraine war live updates: Moscow strikes back at Ukraine after drones and missiles target Russian oil terminals, market

DONETSK, UKRAINE - JANUARY 21: A view of the damage after the shelling in the market place in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control, ongoing Russian and Ukrainian war on January 21, 2024. At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday due to shelling in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia and Ukraine traded retaliatory strikes over the weekend after another Russian oil terminal was attacked on Sunday, as were the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk and nine Ukrainian regions.

Moscow accused Kyiv of launching a missile strike on a market in Donetsk city, killing at least 25 people and wounding 20 others, Russian officials said. Ukrainian armed forces operating in the region denied they had carried out the strike, stating that they "did not conduct any combat operations with means of destruction."

Elsewhere, a fire broke out at a terminal of Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek on the Baltic Sea, a regional official said on Sunday, amid reports of drone sightings in the area. Several other Russian oil terminals have been targeted in recent days, in the Bryansk and Leningrad regions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces shelled nine regions in the country on Sunday.

"In this single day, the Russian inhumans shelled over a hundred cities, towns, our Ukrainian villages in nine regions: from the Chernihiv region to the Sumy region, Mykolaiv region, Kirovohrad region, our regions. Particularly severe Russian strikes are in the Donetsk region," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

Describing 60 clashes yesterday, Zelenskyy said the most intense fighting was in the Avdiivka area, as well as in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Kupiansk. "There have been more than 50 Russian shelling incidents just from multiple rocket launcher systems, and also dozens of airstrikes and missile strikes," he said.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilian infrastructure. CNBC was unable to immediately verify the battlefield reports.

— Holly Ellyatt