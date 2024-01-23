Johnson & Johnson narrowly tops quarterly estimates as pharmaceutical, medtech sales jump

The stock trading graph of Johnson & Johnson is seen on a smartphone screen.

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that narrowly edged out Wall Street's expectations as sales in the company's pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses surged.

J&J also provided full-year guidance for 2024, forecasting sales of $87.8 billion to $88.6 billion and adjusted earnings of $10.55 to $10.75 per share.

Here's what J&J reported for the fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.29 adjusted vs. $2.28 expected

J&J, whose financial results are considered a bellwether for the broader health sector, booked $21.40 billion in total sales for the final three months of 2023, up 7.3% from the same quarter in 2022.

The pharmaceutical giant reported net income of $4.13 billion, or $1.70 per share during the quarter. That compares with net income of $3.23 billion, or $1.22 per share, for the year-ago period.

Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings per share were $2.29 for the fourth-quarter of 2023.

The results come six months after J&J completed its separation from its consumer health unit Kenvue , the company's biggest shake-up in its nearly 140-year history. J&J is now zeroing in on its pharmaceutical and medical devices divisions to drive growth.