Critical chip firm ASML posts 30% surge in full-year revenue but signals slowdown in 2024

Dutch firm ASML makes one of the most important pieces of machinery required to manufacture the most advanced chips in the world. U.S. chip curbs have left companies, including ASML, scrambling to figure out what the rules mean in practice.

ASML , one of the most important semiconductor equipment companies in the world, beat top and bottom line expectations, but said it forecasts its revenue for this year will be similar to that of 2023.

Here's how ASML did versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Net sales: 7.2 billion euros ($7.82 billion) versus 6.9 billion euros expected

7.2 billion euros ($7.82 billion) versus 6.9 billion euros expected Net profit: 2.05 billion euros versus 1.86 billion euros expected

ASML had previously said that it expects fourth-quarter net sales between 6.7 billion euros and 7.1 billion euros with a gross margin between 50% and 51%.

Net sales for the fourth quarter rose 12.5% year-on-year, while the company reported a gross margin of 51.4% in the fourth quarter.

ASML said it expects first-quarter net sales of between 5.0 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros.

"We maintain our conservative view for the total year and expect 2024 revenue to be similar to 2023. We also expect 2024 to be an important year to prepare for significant growth that we expect for 2025," said ASML CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement on Wednesday.

ASML reported 27.6 billion euros in revenue for 2023, higher than the 21.2 billion euros of the year before. That was a 30% year-on-year rise.