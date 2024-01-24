Despite Supreme Court ruling, Biden has forgiven student debt for millions. Is it enough for voters?

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as he departs the White House on June 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority in June ruled that President Joe Biden didn't have the authority to cancel student debt for millions of Americans.

He's still trying.

In what one legal scholar described as "a very direct confrontation with the Court," Biden held a press briefing from the White House just hours after the justices issued their verdict.

"Today's decision has closed one path," the president said. "Now we're going to pursue another."

That alternative plan, which has become known as Biden's Plan B, could forgive student debt for as many as 10 million people, according to one estimate. The president may try to deliver that relief before November.

As Biden prepares for the 2024 presidential election and tries to turn around his recent struggles with young voters, his administration has explored all of its existing authority to leave people with less student debt.

In addition to the president's second attempt to deliver sweeping student loan cancelation, the U.S. Department of Education, under his tenure, has made a number of improvements to the government's current debt forgiveness programs. As a result of those changes, more than 3.7 million Americans have received loan cancelation, totaling $136 billion in aid.

"President Biden has done more to implement student loan forgiveness than any previous president," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

A spokesperson for the White House did not respond to a request for comment.