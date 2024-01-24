Reid Hoffman pauses Nikki Haley funding after New Hampshire loss, source says

Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, speaks during a campaign event held at the Alpine Grove Event Center on January 18, 2024, in Hollis, New Hampshire.

Billionaire Reid Hoffman is not planning to give any more money to Nikki Haley's candidacy for president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hoffman, who has for years mainly financed causes in line with the Democratic Party, gave $250,000 to a pro-Haley super PAC last year, according to The New York Times. The person who told CNBC that Hoffman didn't have immediate plans to help Haley again declined to be named in order to speak freely about the matter.

Hoffman, a co-founder of LinkedIn, wrote on his page in December that while he is a supporter of President Joe Biden, he believed that Haley had the best chance at beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

"If America is to avoid another Trump presidency, it will be because Trump loses an election next year. If he is to lose, it will either be to Nikki Haley in the primary, or Joe Biden in the general," Hoffman wrote. He noted that he gave to the super PAC after listening to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who told a crowd of business leaders at the DealBook conference to support Haley.