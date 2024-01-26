Tesla recalls nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. over rearview camera bug

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tesla electric cars are parked at a Tesla dealership on January 16, 2024 in Burbank, California. Carbon emissions fell by about 1.9 percent in 2023, a positive signal, but further cuts must be implemented if the U.S. hopes to achieve its climate goal of 50 percent emissions cuts by 2030. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 cars in the U.S. due to a "software instability" that prevented the rearview camera image from displaying, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The U.S. agency said in a recall update on its website that Tesla was recalling certain 2023 Model S, X, and Y vehicles equipped with full self-driving 4.0, the company's driverless software system, due to the software bug.

Tesla shares were slightly higher in premarket trading Friday.

The potential number of cars affected by the recall is 199,575, the NHTSA said. Tesla's reference number for the recall is SB-24-00-002 and customers with questions are advised to speak to the company's customer services.

The company has already released an over-the-air software update free of charge to owners to remedy the issue, the NHTSA said, and owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail starting March 22.