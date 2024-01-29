Asia markets mostly rise; GDP, inflation readings and Fed meeting in focus this week

The sails of the Opera House are illuminated with projections on the opening night of Vivid Sydney 2023 in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose early Monday ahead of a slew of GDP and inflation numbers due out from the region this week.

Investors will also be watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's first rate decision of 2024, set to be released Wednesday stateside.

This week's major events will be China's factory activity figures for January as well as Australia's fourth-quarter inflation figures on Wednesday. This will be last set of key data before the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting on Feb. 5.

On Wednesday, Taiwan and Hong Kong will also release their fourth-quarter GDP numbers.