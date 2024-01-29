Asia markets mostly rise; GDP, inflation readings and Fed meeting in focus this week
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose early Monday ahead of a slew of GDP and inflation numbers due out from the region this week.
Investors will also be watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's first rate decision of 2024, set to be released Wednesday stateside.
This week's major events will be China's factory activity figures for January as well as Australia's fourth-quarter inflation figures on Wednesday. This will be last set of key data before the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting on Feb. 5.
On Wednesday, Taiwan and Hong Kong will also release their fourth-quarter GDP numbers.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded close to the flatline.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded from Friday's losses and rose 0.46%, while the broad based Topix climbed nearly 1%.
South Korea's Kospi was up 0.47%, and the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.16%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,084, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 15,952.23
On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes ended mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declining 0.07% and 0.36%, snapping six-day winning streaks. The fall also marked a retreat for the S&P 500 from all-time closing highs.
The U.S. core personal consumption expenditures price index grew 0.2% in December compared with the previous month, and 2.9% on a yearly basis. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective increases of 0.2% and 3%.
Friday's PCE print came a day after gross domestic product data revealed higher-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, bolstering investors' hopes that the economy has avoided a deep recession.
— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report.
CNBC Pro: Is Tesla still a buy? One CIO weighs in and names 3 alternatives he likes
Tesla's had a bad week. Its earnings missed expectations and its shares experienced the biggest drop in over a year.
What's next for the stock? Kingsley Jones, CIO and founder of boutique advisory firm Jevons Global, gives his take and names three alternatives in the electric vehicle industry.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
CNBC Pro: These 6 non-AI stocks could gain from the AI boom, says Scotiabank
While demand for artificial intelligence applications is seeing rapid growth, several non-tech companies are well-positioned to benefit directly from the AI boom over the next few years, according to Scotiabank.
Analysts from the Canadian bank's investment banking division named six stocks that are well-positioned to capitalize on the surging demand.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.2% in December
The core price consumptions expenditures index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric, rose 0.2% in December month over month, matching a Dow Jones estimate. Year over year, core PCE was up 2.9%, slightly less than the 3% forecast.
— Fred Imbert
Recent economic data is good, but don't expect rate cut at next week's Fed meeting, market participants say
Market pros have applauded gross domestic product and personal consumption data released this week. But that doesn't mean they're expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the near future.
The two data points painted a picture of an economy that is cooling without being tipped into a recessionary phase, boosting investor optimism.
Still, traders are pricing in a more than 97% likelihood that the central bank leaves interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. And they have forecasted a probability of more than 52% that the cost of borrowing money will be kept the same at the March meeting, a sharp increase from around 17% a month ago.
Friday's PCE data "is clearly market friendly even if it doesn't suggest, at this point, that the Fed lowers rates at the March 20 meeting," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.
However, Krosby said rate cuts are a question of "when" and not "if," adding that the Fed will likely begin lowering interest levels during the May or June meetings.
Carson Group global market strategist Sonu Varghese agreed, saying he expects a series of decreases starting in May.
"The big picture is that the Fed doesn't need to worry that stronger economic growth will stoke inflation because it hasn't," he said.
— Alex Harring
Oil on pace for best week since October on U.S. growth, China stimulus
Oil prices are on pace for the best week in months as U.S. economic growth and stimulus in China bolster hopes for more robust demand this year.
The West Texas Intermediate contract for March was last down 93 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $76.43 a barrel. The Brent contract for March was last trading at $81.64 a barrel, down 79 cents or 0.96%.
But the benchmarks are both up about about 4% for the week, which puts them on pace for their best week since Oct. 13.
The U.S. reported robust economic growth for the fourth quarter at 3.3%, while China is lowering bank reserve requirements to boost growth.
— Spencer Kimball
Tesla on pace for worst week since October
Tesla shares have plummeted more than 14% this week, putting the electric vehicle maker on pace for its worst weekly performance since October, when it shed 15.6%.
Shares fell more than 12% on Thursday alone, after the company posted disappointing quarterly results after the bell Wednesday and warned of slower growth.
Tesla shares have plummeted more than 26% since the start of January and are headed for their worst monthly performance since December 2022. Shares cratered 36.7% that month.
— Samantha Subin