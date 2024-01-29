Oil prices higher after Iran-linked drone strikes kill three U.S. troops, Biden vows retaliation

A drone launch during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran captured in a handout image obtained on Aug. 25, 2022.

Oil prices advanced early Monday after missiles launched by Iran-backed militants killed U.S. troops in Jordan on the weekend.

Global benchmark Brent traded 0.57% higher at $84.03 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.6% to $78.48 per barrel.

According to the White House, three U.S. service members were killed and many injured in an unmanned aerial drone attack on forces stationed in a northeast Jordan outpost near the Syria border on Sunday. They were the first American fatalities from enemy attacks since Israel's war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," he said.