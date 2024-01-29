Zelenskyy publishes income as part of EU transparency push; Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Kremenchuk district

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday published his income over a two-year period, as he looks to promote transparency as part of Kyiv's push for European Union membership.

Ukraine formally started the screening process to begin talks over its future membership of the EU on Thursday, and faces stringent conditions to increase transparency and root out corruption.

Zelenskyy has called for all public officials to disclose their incomes, while the U.S. and other allies supporting Ukraine's war effort have sought assurances about the country's efforts.

According to the declaration, the president and his family members received 10.8 million hryvnias ($286,168) in 2021, the last year before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, down 12 million hryvnias from the previous year. The 2021 also included income from the sale of around $142,000 in government bonds.