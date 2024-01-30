E. Jean Carroll lawyer says Trump claims of judge conflict no basis to toss $83.3 million verdict

Attorney Roberta Kaplan delivers her closing argument during E. Jean Carroll's second civil trial as Carroll accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2024, in this courtroom sketch.

E. Jean Carroll's lawyer on Tuesday rebutted a claim that she was mentored by the judge who oversaw the rape defamation trial of Donald Trump, and said there is "no basis' to toss the recent $83.3 million verdict against the former president in Carroll's favor.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, blasted Trump's attorney Alina Habba for raising "false allegations of a mentor-mentee relationship" between Kaplan and U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan when they both worked at the prestigious and large New York law firm Paul, Weiss.

The Kaplans are not related.

Roberta Kaplan, in a letter to the judge, noted that "the length of our overlap at Paul, Weiss was less than two years," and that she does not remember ever interacting with Judge Kaplan during that time, when she was a junior litigation associate and he was a senior litigation partner.

Roberta Kaplan joined the firm in October 1992 and Lewis Kaplan left Paul, Weiss in August 1994 upon his confirmation as judge.

Roberta Kaplan also told the judge in a letter that she reserved the right to "seek sanctions" against Habba for making "false and vexatious claims."

Habba raised those claims in a letter to the judge Monday, three days after a Manhattan federal court jury found that Trump should pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her claim that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

That civil judgment came nearly eight months after another civil trial ended with a jury awarding Carroll $5 million in damages from Trump for defamatory statements he made about her in 2022. As in the second trial, Roberta Kaplan represented Carroll and Judge Kaplan presided over the case.

Habba's letter suggested that if there was a previously undisclosed conflict or potential conflict between Carroll's lawyer and the judge, it "could certainly prove relevant to President Trump's forthcoming Rule 59 motion" to seek a new trial or to radically reduce the massive damages awarded.

The letter said that Habba learned for the first time this weekend, from a New York Post article, allegations that the judge "had a 'mentor' type relationship with" Roberta Kaplan.

That article contained a quote, purportedly from a former Paul, Weiss partner, saying "Lew was like her mentor." The person quoted was unnamed.

"We believe, and will argue on appeal, that the Court was overtly hostile towards defense counsel and President Trump, and displayed preferential treatment towards Plaintiff's counsel," Habba wrote.