European markets head for positive open ahead of euro zone GDP data

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday with investors keeping an eye on preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures due to be released by the euro zone.

Regional markets on Monday closed slightly higher as investors looked ahead to a slew of earnings, data and central bank announcements through the week.

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board overnight, except Hong Kong, which fell as investors continue to grapple with the fallout from Evergrande's liquidation order.

S&P 500 futures are little changed Monday night as investors analyzed the latest corporate earnings with the Federal Reserve policy meeting on the horizon Wednesday.