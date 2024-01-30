European markets head for positive open ahead of euro zone GDP data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday with investors keeping an eye on preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures due to be released by the euro zone.
Regional markets on Monday closed slightly higher as investors looked ahead to a slew of earnings, data and central bank announcements through the week.
Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board overnight, except Hong Kong, which fell as investors continue to grapple with the fallout from Evergrande's liquidation order.
S&P 500 futures are little changed Monday night as investors analyzed the latest corporate earnings with the Federal Reserve policy meeting on the horizon Wednesday.
CNBC Pro: Analysts are so bullish on this global chip stock they keep naming it as their top pick
One stock frequently showed up among analysts' top calls this month.
They are bullish on it as a play on artificial intelligence.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open higher Tuesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 45 points higher at 7,680, Germany's DAX up 71 points at 16,562 and France's CAC up 33 points at 7,673, according to data from IG.
Preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures from the euro zone are due.
— Holly Ellyatt