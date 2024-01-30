UPS stock tumbles after package giant reports drop in volume

A United Parcel Service truck searches for a house driving along the coast of Cape Cod on July 24, 2023 in Orleans, Massachusetts.

UPS fell short of Wall Street revenue estimates Tuesday, reporting drops in shipping volume, both internationally and domestically, in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Shares of the package giant dipped nearly 7% in premarket trading.

Here's how the company performed compared to Wall Street estimates:

Adjusted earnings: $2.47 vs. $2.46 per share expected, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv

$2.47 vs. $2.46 per share expected, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv Revenue: $24.92 billion vs. $25.43 billion expected

For the last three months of 2023, UPS reported net income of $1.61 billion, or $1.87 per share, compared with $3.45 billion, or $3.96 per share, a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items related to pensions and intangible assets, UPS earned $2.47 per share.

Revenue declined 7.8% to $24.9 billion from $27 billion last year.

The company reported a 7.4% drop in average daily volume domestically and an 8.3% decrease internationally. UPS said the international decrease was primarily due to "softness in Europe."

"2023 was a unique and difficult year and through it all we remained focused on controlling what we could control, stayed on strategy and strengthened our foundation for future growth," CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement.

Looking ahead, UPS's 2024 outlook expects revenue to range from $92 billion to $94.5 billion, with an adjusted operating margin of about 10% to 10.6%.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.