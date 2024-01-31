Watch live: Fed chief Powell speaks after central bank holds rates steady yet again

Powell said during his prepared remarks that the Fed has likely completed all the interest rate hikes it needs to in this economic tightening cycle. But he said there may not be cuts on the immediate horizon.

"We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle and that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," Powell said during the conference.

"But the economy has surprised forecasters in many ways since the pandemic and ongoing progress toward our 2% inflation objective is not assured," he added. "The economic outlook is uncertain and we remain highly attentive to inflation risks. We are prepared to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate for longer if appropriate."

— Alex Harring