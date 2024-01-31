Fed holds rates steady, indicates it is not ready to start cutting

watch now

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sent a tepid signal that it is done raising interest rates but made it clear that it is not ready to start cutting. In a substantially changed statement that concluded the central bank's two-day meeting this week, the Federal Open Market Committee removed language that had indicated a willingness to keep raising interest rates until inflation had been brought under control and was on its way toward the Fed's 2% inflation goal. However, it also said there are no plans yet to cut rates with inflation still running above the central bank's target. The statement further provided limited guidance that it was done hiking, only outlining factors that will go into "adjustments" to policy. "The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent," the statement said. During Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, he said policymakers are waiting to see more data to verify that the trends are continuing. "We want to see more good data. It's not that we're looking for better data, we're looking for a continuation of the good data we've been seeing," Powell said. While the committee's statement did condense the factors that policymakers would consider when assessing policy, it did not explicitly rule out more increases. One notable change was removing as a consideration the lagged effects of monetary policy. Officials largely believe it takes at least 12 to 18 months for adjustments to take effect.

"In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," the statement said. That language replaced a bevy of factors including "the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

'Moving into better balance'

Those changes were part of an overhaul in which the Fed seeks to chart a course ahead, with inflation moving lower and economic growth proving resilient. The statement indicated that economic growth has been "solid" and noted the progress made on inflation. "The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance," the FOMC missive said. "The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks."



Gone from the statement was a key clause that had referenced "the extent of any additional policy firming" that might come. Some Fed watchers had been looking for language to emphasize that additional rate hikes were unlikely, but the statement left the question at least somewhat open.



Going into the meeting, markets had expected the Fed could begin reducing its benchmark overnight borrowing rate as soon as March, with May also a possible launching point. Immediately after the decision, stocks fell to session lows.



Policymakers, though, have been more circumspect about their intentions, cautioning that they see no need to move quickly as they watch the data unfold. Committee members in December indicated a likelihood of three quarter-percentage point rate cuts this year, less ambitious than the six that futures markets are pricing, according to the CME Group.



More immediately, the committee, for the fourth consecutive time, unanimously voted not to raise the fed funds rate. The key rate is targeted in a range between 5.25%-5.5%, the highest in nearly 23 years.



The Fed has been riding a wave of decelerating inflation, a strong labor market and solid economic growth, giving it both leeway to start easing up on monetary policy and caution about growth that could reaccelerate and drive prices higher again. Along with 11 rate hikes, the Fed also has been allowing its bond holdings to roll off, a process that has shaved more than $1.2 trillion off the central bank balance sheet. The statement indicated that the balance sheet runoff will continue apace.

The 'soft-landing' narrative

Many economists now are adopting a soft-landing narrative where the Fed can bring inflation down without torpedoing economic growth.