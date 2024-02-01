European markets head for lower open with euro zone inflation data, Bank of England decision in focus
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks are heading for a lower open ahead of euro zone inflation data for January and the Bank of England's latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.
Investors will be keeping an eye on the latest monetary policy decision from the Bank of England on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 5.25%, but market observers will be closely watching voting patterns, projections and language for hints about future rate cuts.
Preliminary inflation data for the euro zone in January is also due Thursday, with markets keen to get the latest gauge on the direction of travel for consumer prices and how that could affect the trajectory for interest rate cuts.
Late Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was unlikely to cut rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would likely not be comfortable enough with the path of inflation by its next meeting in March to cut interest rates.
— Ganesh Rao
— Amala Balakrishner
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open lower Thursday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,619, Germany's DAX down 42 points at 16,850, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,642 and Italy's FTSE MIB 16 points lower at 30,856, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from Shell, Deutsche Bank, ABB, Roche, Julius Baer, Sanofi and BNP Paribas.
Preliminary inflation data for the euro zone in January is also due Thursday, with markets keen to get the latest gauge on the direction of travel for consumer prices.
— Holly Ellyatt