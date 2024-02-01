European markets head for lower open with euro zone inflation data, Bank of England decision in focus

Buses pass in the City of London financial district outside the Royal Exchange near the Bank of England on 2nd July 2021 in London, United Kingdom.

European stocks are heading for a lower open ahead of euro zone inflation data for January and the Bank of England's latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Investors will be keeping an eye on the latest monetary policy decision from the Bank of England on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 5.25%, but market observers will be closely watching voting patterns, projections and language for hints about future rate cuts.