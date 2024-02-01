FBI: 'Financial sextortion' of teens is a 'rapidly escalating threat.' How parents can protect their kids

Cavan Images | Cavan | Getty Images

"Financial sextortion," a type of cybercrime that targets teens and tweens, is on the rise. Reports of financially motivated sextortion involving minors increased at least 20% from October 2022 to March 2023 relative to the same six-month period the prior year, the FBI said in January. "Sextortion is a rapidly escalating threat," FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee in December. "There have been way too many teenagers victimized and they don't know where to turn." Criminals coerce kids — typically males ages 14 to 17 — into creating and sending sexually explicit material such as photos and videos, often by pretending to be "alluring young girls," the FBI said. Predators then blackmail victims, threatening to release that content to friends, family and social media followers unless they receive payment, perhaps in the form of money or gift cards. Even if paid, scammers often demand more and escalate threats, the FBI said. More from Personal Finance:

Earned wage access can be like 'payday lending on steroids': expert The damage isn't just financial: Some victims, feeling embarrassed, afraid and isolated, have turned to self-harm and suicide, the agency said. Financial sextortion is the fastest-growing crime targeting children in North America and Australia, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute. Incidents in those regions are up 1,000% in the past 18 months, it said. Data is almost certainly understated since it relies on reported incidents, experts said.

Criminals largely target kids on social media

In the past, predators had largely used sextortion for their "sexual gratification and control" but are now mostly motivated by greed, the FBI said. Nearly all activity is linked to a West African cybercriminal gang, the Yahoo Boys, who primarily target English-speaking minors and young adults on social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and Wizz, according to the NCRI. "This disturbing growth in child sexual exploitation is driven by one thing: changes in technology," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday at a hearing with leaders of social media companies including Meta, Snap, TikTok, Discord and X. To that point, 65% of Generation Z across six countries, including the U.S., said they or their friends had been targeted in online sextortion schemes, according to recent research by Snap. In such cases, predators obtained sensitive material via "catfishing" — persuading victims to send photos by pretending to be someone they're not — or "hacking" — gaining unauthorized access to electronic devices or social media accounts to steal images — Snap said.

Wealthy households may be more at risk

Kids from affluent households — those with annual income of $150,000 or more — are most likely to be victims of cyber extortion and cyberbullying, according to a recent paper by Javelin Strategy & Research, a consulting firm. For example, 37% of higher-earning households have kids who've been extorted, compared with just 5% of those making less than $50,000 a year and 10% of those making $50,000 to $100,000, Javelin found. Wealthy parents are more likely to be lenient about social media use. They more often believe tweens should have their own accounts, meaning children have accounts in their own names and with their own images, while using their own credentials to log in and manage them, according to the Javelin report.

Further, kids from high-income homes may be more visible to predators because of increased access to paid online accounts, such as those for online gaming and streaming services, the report also said. Criminals also understand they're more likely to get a bigger payout from wealthier individuals, said Tracy Kitten, director of fraud and security at Javelin. They may also have more digital devices such as smartphones and gaming systems, and a larger digital footprint, she said. More broadly, there was an uptick during the Covid-19 pandemic of kids having access to their parents' financial accounts, perhaps to pay for home food deliveries, for example, giving them an outlet to pay predators, Kitten said. Teens may also have peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo or Cash App, or have access to a bank debit card, for example, she added.

It's unclear how much the average sextortion victim loses or how much victims have lost in aggregate. An FBI spokesperson didn't respond to CNBC's request for comment. However, one recent example suggests big profits for criminals. In November, the U.S. indicted a Nigerian national, Olamide Oladosu Shanu, and four co-conspirators in the "largest known financial sextortion operation to date," alleging Shanu's enterprise received more than $2.5 million in bitcoin from victim payments, according to the NCRI report. Crime rings are distributing instructional videos and scripts about the frauds on TikTok, YouTube and Scribd, fueling an uptick in sextortion, the NCRI said.

How to protect your kids from sextortion