Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine's army chief reportedly about to be sacked; Putin pins plane crash blame on U.S. Patriot system

Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi attends a ceremony marking the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2023.

Ukraine's army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi is expected be dismissed from his post by the end of the week, news outlet CNN reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The news outlet reported that Zaluzhnyi, popular with the public but more problematic for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid a rift between the leaders, was called to a meeting at the president's office on Monday and was told he was being fired, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The move had come after months of tension between the officials, particularly after Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces since July 2021, gave an interview last November in which he described the war with Russia as being at a "stalemate," a characterization Zelenskyy denied.

Zaluzhnyi reportedly refused a request from Zelenskyy to step down earlier this week and remains in post for now. But one of CNN's sources said a presidential decree officially firing the military commander is expected by the end of the week

The move would be one of the biggest military shake-ups in Ukraine since the start of the war and could prove controversial if seen to be the result of a personal vendetta. Defense analysts point out that it's standard practice for military commanders to be replaced during times of war, if new strategy and vision are deemed necessary.

Ukraine's forces are seen to be making little headway in reclaiming Russian-occupied territory, instead having adopted a more defensive stance to retain the positions held.

— Holly Ellyatt