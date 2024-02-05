Asia markets poised for mixed open as they kickstart holiday-shortened week; central bank decisions in focus
Asia-Pacific stocks were set for a mixed open as they kickstart a holiday-shortened trading week for some markets.
Investors will watch out for key central bank decisions this week, especially from the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday and the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.
On Monday, private surveys on service sector activity will be released from China and Hong Kong. Singapore will also release its retail sales figures for December, while Thailand will see its inflation numbers out for January.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day 1.11% lower, retreating from its all-time high on Friday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set to fall, with futures at 15,412 compared to the HSI's close of 15,533.56.
In contrast, Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 36,460 and its counterpart in Osaka at 36,400 against the index's last close of 36,158.02.
China, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong will all see shortened trading weeks as the Lunar New Year approaches.
In the U.S., the S&P 500 notched a fresh record high on Friday as quarterly results from technology companies including Facebook-parent Meta topped expectations and the January jobs report came in much better than expected.
The broad market index added 1.1% to close at 4,958.61, above its previous record close of 4,927.93 reached on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4% to also set a new record close of 38,654.42, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Communication services leads sector gains Friday
Meta shares popped more than 21% Friday, pulling the communication services sector up 4.5% to lead the S&P 500's gains.
Consumer discretionary was the next biggest winner, rising 2.5%. Amazon and Etsy shares were the top advancers, rising nearly 8% and 5%, respectively.
Meanwhile, real estate fell 1.6%, making it the worst-performing sector of the day.
Week to date, consumer discretionary is the biggest advancer, jumping 3.9%.
— Hakyung Kim
Stocks close higher, S&P 500 hits fresh record high
Stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 reaching a fresh record high.
The broad market index added 1.1% to close at 4,958.61, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 134.58 points, or 0.4%, to 38,654.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.74% to finish the session at 15,628.95.
— Brian Evans
Two-month consumer confidence gains the most since end of Gulf War 33 years ago
The two-month gain in consumer sentiment (17.7 points) in December and January just reported by the University of Michigan was the most since the two months ended in March 1991 (20.9 points), which came at the end of the Gulf War, where coalition forces defeated Iraq and restored Kuwaiti independence.
Consumer sentiment came in at 79 in January, the highest since July 2021 when sentiment ended at 81.2. Inflation expectations for the coming year were 2.9% in the latest survey, the lowest since Dec. 2020's reading of 2.5%.
The monthly Index of Consumer Sentiment is published in the Surveys of Consumers conducted by the Survey Research Center at the University of Michigan.
— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla
The U.S. economy adds more jobs than expected
The U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January, easily beating economist expectations. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a print of 185,000.
The report also included inflationary data in the form of greater-than-expected wage growth. Wages expanded by 4.5% year over year, more than a 4.1% forecast.
This comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled this week that a March rate cut was unlikely.
— Fred Imbert