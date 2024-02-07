Asia markets mostly higher as earnings pour in; Japan stocks fall

An urban view of high-rise buildings at dusk as seen from Hong Kong's Victoria Peak. Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Wednesday, with the exception of Japan, tracking Wall Street gains as investors assessed corporate earnings from U.S. and Asian firms. Palantir Technologies surged nearly 31% after the company posted a revenue beat in the fourth quarter, while Spotify Technology gained nearly 4% after topping expectations and increasing Premium subscribers. DBS Group , Southeast Asia's largest bank, reported a 2% year-over-year increase in fourth quarter net profit to $2.39 billion, while maintaining its full-year forecast for 2024.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%, a day after the country's central bank held rates at 4.35%. The Aussie dollar was flat against the U.S. dollar. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set to extend gains after recording a gain of over 4%, with futures at 16,274 compared with the index's last close of 16,136. In contrast, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped below the 36,000 mark, falling about 0.5%. The broader Topix inched 0.2% higher. This was the first time the Nikkei slippe below the 36,000 mark since Jan. 26. South Korea's Kospi added 0.8%, while the Kosdaq gained 1%.



